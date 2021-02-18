How does sleep affect the immune system?

It’s pretty common knowledge that you need quality, restful sleep. It’s good for your outlook and positive attitude, it’s physically beneficial, and your immune system needs it, too. If you’re not getting the right sleep, there are plenty of things you can do to get help. If you can’t seem to fight off a cold or the flu, it may be due to too little or poor-quality sleep.

Sleep loss influences the way our body fights off an illness. Our bodies actually fight off an illness with a fever. Studies show fevers tend to rise at night. If we are not sleeping at night, we lose the fever factor and the body finds it tougher to deal with an infection or inflammation. Lack of sleep has been found to be the highest risk to getting a cold – higher than age, high stress levels or smoking.

Some people do better on less sleep than others. If you have a very strong immune system, it may take longer for you to get run down if you are not sleeping. Sometimes a little sleep and a strong cup of coffee are enough – but if you have a weak immune system, you are going to be more prone to infection. Thankfully, Sound Sleep Medical offers an oral appliance that helps with obstructive sleep apnea and can get you to sleep faster, and guarantees a better night’s sleep.

Sleep apnea affects 18 million Americans, though people may not be aware that they are experiencing it. Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which you stop breathing in the middle of your sleep, due to obstruction in your airway when your soft tissues collapse naturally. Sound Sleep Medical can recommend oral appliance therapy. Oral appliances resemble an orthodontic appliance or mouth guard used by athletes. Think of it as a sleep apnea mouth guard. Oral appliance therapy is worn only during sleep, fitting in your mouth as a “scaffolding” for the internal structures and preventing the collapse of the tongue and soft tissues in the back of the throat. It also anchors the upper and lower teeth, while extending the lower jaw. This support enables your airway to remain open for easy breathing and a good night’s sleep.

