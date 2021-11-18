How does sleep affect the immune system?

(Good Things Utah) – Many people toss and turn at night or snore so loud they wake themselves or their partner up, and some just can’t breathe correctly. Do you know anyone with this issue?

Sound Sleep Medical provides the highest quality of service and products for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. They have over 5 years of experience helping patients get treatment for snoring, sleep apnea, and other sleep-disordered breathing.

Many people have procrastinated treating their sleep apnea due to not being able to take time off work. If you are now working from home, this would be a great time to schedule a private appointment with one of Sound Sleep Medicals’ sleep specialists.

You will likely be the only one in the office at the time. Did you know that sleep deprivation suppresses the immune system?

Sleep is important for virtually every system of the body. As research has delved further into the links between sleep and physical health, it has become increasingly clear that sleep and the immune system are closely connected.

If you are not getting quality sleep or enough sleep, you are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus. Lack of sleep can also affect how fast you recover because infection-fighting antibodies (t-cells) are reduced when you don’t get enough sleep.

If you are in need of a sleep study, Sound Sleep Medical can set you up with one the very day of your appointment. You will have the safety and convenience of testing within your own home. This is a unique perk because many hospitals currently have a 4-5 month waiting list for sleep studies.

Snoring loudly and waking up fatigued after a full night’s sleep could sign an individual has sleep apnea. It is a sleeping disorder with a possible severe impact on one’s health where breathing is irregular during sleep. Don’t wait any longer!

Learn more about Sound Sleep Medical now or call (888) 844-9845 to get an appointment.

Call now to get a free sleep consultation. If you are working from home, this would be a great time to schedule a PRIVATE appointment with one of their sleep specialists. You will likely be the only one in the office at the time. To schedule an assessment, contact Sound Sleep Medical now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.