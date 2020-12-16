How does COVID-forced isolation affect children?

Did you know that there are 2.2 billion children in the world or nearly 28 percent of the world population? Those between 10 to 19 years make 16 percent of the world’s population. That’s an unbelievable amount of children we are talking about with COVID-forced isolation. How does something like this affect children?

The nature and extent of the impact on children depend on many vulnerability factors such as developmental age, current education status, having special needs, pre-existing mental health conditions, being economically underprivileged. he general effects of isolation on children during COVID could be:

Increased anxiety and depression

Sleep Disorders

Difficulty concentrating

Boredom

Irritability

Nervousness

Loneliness

One study found younger children 3-6 years old were more to manifest symptoms of clinginess and fear of family members getting infected. Many experience increased irritability and inattention, disturbed sleep, poor appetite, agitation, and separation anxiety. Children express frustration not being able to go outdoors, not meeting friends, and not engaging in-person school activities. They is also a presumption made ever so often that children might resist going to school and have difficulty establishing rapport with teachers after lockdown.

Parents need to pay attention to their own mental health issues triggered by COVID and their children’s mental health. Parents should seek professional evaluation for their children if they have concerns. Increase communication with your children by playing collaborative games and encouraging physical activity. Parents also need to focus on sleep problems and nightmares in children and forbid augmented sleep during the daytime.

To learn more go to National Institute of Mental Health at nimh.nih.gov. or at SLCC.

