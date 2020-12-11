How do you drop hints? Hinting to jewelry you’ll love

Women are always so grateful to receive fine jewelry as a gift, but more often than not women may have preferred to pick out their own piece. Fine jewelry is an heirloom, investment piece, and J. Brooks Jewelers always wants to be sure their jewelry will be loved by whoever receives this special gift. Not sure your man has the right taste in fine jewelry? Perhaps the last piece of jewelry he bought you was nice but fell flat in terms of wanting to wear it every day. Here are some tips on how to hint your way to the right present.

When using their phone or computer, try leaving a tab open, “by mistake,” and maybe they’ll get the idea. The subtle approach is often the best way. Maybe you’ve just spotted something you love while browsing the web and he’s sitting right next to you. Just show it to him and let him know how much you love it. Hopefully, he’ll get the hint! Or if you want it to be really easy, you can text “Wish List” to 801-266-4747 and J. brooks Jewelers will help get your wish list put together & sent to your significant other! It’s a little forward, but there is absolutely no grey area with this strategy.

It’s the best time of year to shop as well. J. Brooks Jewelers is extending the holiday Small Business Sale for Good Things Utah viewers ONLY with a discount code on their website: ‘GOOTHINGS20’ It will last until December 13th, 2020. They’ll be offering 15% off for the rest of the holidays, but giving Good Things Utah viewers that exclusive 20% off this weekend only.

This story contains sponsored content.