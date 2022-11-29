SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah chose to join with USDG (Utah Specialty Dental Group) so they could focus on their patient’s outcomes while being among the largest group of board-certified oral surgeons in the state.

The team practices a full scope of surgery with expertise ranging from dental implants to wisdom teeth removal. They’re given advanced training in the field of oral surgery and — unlike general dentists — oral and maxillofacial surgeons receive at least four years of additional training. This experience makes them uniquely qualified for the most complex of cases.

The surgeons with OMS of Utah can perform everything from wisdom teeth removal to sinus lifts, bone grafting, pathology, corrective jaw surgeries, and more. They use cutting-edge medical technology through computer-guided surgery for dental implants.

For parents who have kids who need to get their wisdom teeth removed, choosing a board-certified surgeon can make all the difference in recovery. Most kids can come in for a Thursday appointment and be back to school by Monday.

“Through the years, we’ve perfected the process,” remarks Dr. Jason Chandler, DMS, MS, “kids are able to get in, get out quick, and recover quickly.”

OMS of Utah can accept most dental insurance, HSA payments, and credit cards. There are four office locations to choose from:

Bountiful 65 W. 400 N. Ste 102

Bountiful, UT 84010 Layton 2297 N. Hillfield Rd. Ste A105

Layton, UT 84041 Pleasant View 2711 N. Highway 89 Ste 200

Pleasant View, UT 84414 Ogden 3590 Harrison Blvd. Ste 2

Ogden, UT 84403

Call Utah Specialty Dental Group to find a specialist near you at 385-489-5490 or to schedule an appointment visit their website a try.utahspecialtydental.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content