How do immune issues affect a child’s development and nutrition?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Did you know that food allergies can cause problems ranging from eczema to life-threatening allergic reactions? However, early introduction to certain foods may delay or possibly prevent allergies or asthma from developing.

Food allergies can cause problems ranging from eczema to life-threatening allergic reactions. Common triggers include peanuts, tree nuts, cow’s milk, egg, soy, wheat, fish, and shellfish. An allergist should be consulted if allergic reactions, like moderate to severe eczema.

Food allergies in children may be especially dangerous and even life-threatening. One in six children with food allergies has had an allergic reaction at school, and 25 percent of these children have never received an allergy diagnosis before. University of Utah Health Allergy & Immunology now offers a treatment called Oral Immunotherapy to make children with food allergies less sensitive to food allergens. They now offer oral immunotherapy in their clinic.

Allergic disease and immune deficiencies most often develop in the pediatric population. Specialists focus on comprehensive evaluation and care of these conditions, treatment options for children, and how these immune issues can affect a child’s development and nutrition.

Visit University of Utah Health Allergy & Immunology now to learn more.

This story contains sponsored content.