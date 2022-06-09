(Good Things Utah) The cost of finding a new home is high right now and with limited homes available, the market is more competitive than ever. Many potential homeowners have been deterred from making existing home purchases in recent months, instead deciding to build their dream homes from the ground up.

One of the leading home builders in the state, Fieldstone Homes, is making this experience easier than ever for its clients. In unison with First Colony Mortgage, they’ve managed to help new homeowners around the state find their perfect home in a great community.

Blake Bench blakeb@firstcolonymortgage.com 435-705-4128 NMLS#203340 “My name is Blake Bench. I have had the privilege of working for First Colony Mortgage for almost 10 years now. I’m an expert at helping people qualify for a mortgage and navigate the process quickly and easily.”

Find more information at FirstColonyMortgage.com.

There are not a lot of existing homes for sale, but for new construction? There are great deals… Fieldstone Homes — who we work with a lot — actually has some of the best-preferred lender incentives and incentives for homebuyers right now that I’ve ever seen. Blake Bench / First Colony Mortgage

1. Locked Rates

According to Blake, in many of their communities, they’re also offering thousands of dollars toward closing costs. This provides homeowners a wide variety of options when it comes to financing or insuring a newly-built home.

We can use that money for so many things. We can basically say: “Okay, we’ve got $15,000 of Fieldstone’s money we can spend, how are we going to spend this? Blake B.

Using this investment, Blake has helped many new homeowners to attain lower interest rates or buy out their mortgage insurance.

2. Locked Pricing

Another unfortunate symptom of the current housing market is the costs of building supplies and materials — made even more expensive by the nation’s current supply chain issues. Fieldstone Homes ensures its clients that, building with them, prices will not change with the market.

A lot of times you’ll see, with new construction, what will happen to lumber prices — or to whatever — and you find your home price going up… With Fieldstone, they lock in your price. When you go under contract and you pick your upgrades, it’s not going to change… It’s great. Blake B.

2022 Utah Valley Parade of Homes

Starting on June 9th, the Utah Valley Parade of Homes will feature a Fieldstone community in Traverse Mountain called Canyon Point. One of the home plans available in this community is the Highland, a single-family home designed with a transitional style in mind and wide-open spaces, allowing for plenty of natural light to fill the stunning floor plan.

To purchase tickets for the Utah Valley Parade of Homes, go to uvparade.com.

Visit the home at 1779 W Chaco Circle in Lehi or you can find more information about this year’s parade by clicking the link here.

Highland (Canyon Point)

1779 W Chaco Circle, Lehi

BACKGROUND Breathtaking views of the valley and canyon from atop the mountain.

Upscale transitional architecture and design elements

Bright and airy two story foyer

Open to below style living room with full railing and 18′ ceiling

Trending 42″ modern fireplace

Chefs kitchen with modern slab style Kemper cabinets

Signature island with waterfall edges

Main floor owner’s suite with private spa like bathroom

Warm, earth-tone color palette and natural wood

Extended back covered patio with composite deck material

DETAILS Total Sq Ft – 4,315 Bedrooms – 5 Bathrooms – 4 Half Baths – 1 Home Price Range – $800K – $1M

Information: For more on communities and floorplans, go online to: FieldstoneHomes.com

