Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today we are joined by Samira from Women of the World, and Kelsey from doTERRA to talk about their upcoming event – The Women of the World Fashion Show and Cultural Gala.

Women of the World is a boutique that empowers forcibly displaced women and their families to achieve self-reliance in their new home in Salt Lake City. They focus on helping women achieve self-reliance quickly and effectively through educational advancement, employment opportunities, and English proficiency.

While learning more self-reliant skills and becoming more comfortable in their new home of Salt Lake City, they felt it is important for these women to share their cultures as well. One way to do this is through The Women of the World Fashion Show and Cultural Gala.

The Women of the World Fashion Show and Cultural Gala is their biggest and most important fundraising event of the year. The fashion show and gala are held on March 8th, International Women’s Day.

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by celebrating our wonderful, resilient, powerful women from all over the world?

This event allows the women that we serve a chance to showcase the homeland’s rich culture they love. The event also allows attendees a chance to meet and interact with other amazing women, and hear their stories first-hand.

doTERRA is so grateful for the opportunity to support Women of the World and all that they do. In being a global company, doTERRA recognizes that there is so much beauty in diversity and power in becoming self-reliant.

We share the passion that Women of the World have in helping these resilient women as they work to make Utah their home. The fashion show and gala are such a great way to get to know our new neighbors and learn more about their cultures. doTERRA encourages people to get involved and find ways to support their local community.

We are asking that everyone come and support the fashion show and cultural Gala on March 8th. You can purchase tickets on the Women of the World website and the event will be held at This Is The Place Garden Center from 5 PM – 8:30 PM.

If you are looking for other ways to volunteer, they have more opportunities listed on their website such as teaching English or workshops, becoming a mentor, and so much more.

Visit the Women of the World website to learn more about who they are and what they do.

