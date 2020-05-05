How America First Credit Union can help you financially

Nicole Cypers joined Good Things Utah to discuss some of the realities of the current economy and address some of the misconceptions about you and your money.

There’s been a rumor circulating that missed payments on mortgages won’t impact credit scores. Missed payments can still have an effect on your credit score, so make sure to get into contact with an America First Credit Union representative if you’re having any trouble making payments or expect a delay. If you encounter financial difficulties, they encourage you to contact an America First member service representative to discuss your specific situation.

As a service to their members during the current COVID-19 situation, they are offering up to two months of skipped payments and the standard $25 fee will be waived.

America First was one of the first financial institutions to implement online banking. Since that time, they’ve continuously improved their services in order to give their members fast access to their accounts. America First offers a variety of ways to manage your finances without having to visit a physical branch location.

America First Credit Union is committed to protecting our common physical and financial well-being. The health of their members and their employee team is their number one priority.

This story contains sponsored content.