SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Amazon Merch on Demand is Amazon’s print-on-demand service that allows customers to shop millions of designs from independent designers as well as popular brands with Prime fast shipping and free returns. Each design is made to order and prints only after purchase to minimize waste and unsold stock.

According to Matt Grant, Multi-Site Leader for Amazon Merch on Demand: “What’s cool about our business is that we [actually] manufacture the goods right here in Salt Lake City… When customers purchase these things on Amazon.com, they don’t exist yet. This team here in Salt Lake City manufactures them on demand… It’s great for sustainability because we don’t have to hold extra inventory that might not be wanted.”

Amazon Merch on Demand just launched more than 25,000 products of officially licensed NCAA merchandise across more than 200 participating schools nationwide including the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Utah State University, and Utah Valley University.

In collaboration with NCAA licensees, Amazon’s print-on-demand service allows customers to buy hoodies, sweatshirts, long- and short-sleeved t-shirts, and tanks from their favorite schools via Amazon’s Fanshop. Follow along on their social media channels at @AmazonFashion.

**This segment contains sponsored content