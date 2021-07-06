How 56,000 hungry children across the Wasatch Front are getting the food they need

Hunger in Utah is more prevalent than most might think. COVID has hit those in need even harder than the rest, especially those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Many children say the weekly food bag from USANA Eats is the only consistent thing in their lives. It’s tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat.

More than 56,000 children along the Wasatch Front wonder if they will have food to eat today. The problem is worse on weekends and extended breaks from school. A lot of work is being done to address the hunger in our backyards, but USANA Kids Eat thinks we can do so much more.

That’s what USANA is all about – helping families and giving back to the communities. Their main program is the Weekend bag program. The Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions. Currently, USANA has 35 schools on their Weekend Program, and they deliver 930 bags total to them each weekend. They just added 5 new schools and expect to add a lot more for fall.

USANA has many schools on their waiting list hoping to be adopted and added to their program. The community has helped immensely to make all this possible and USANA just wants to say thank you.

USANA Kids Eat provides secure and safe food sources to at-risk children, raise public awareness of this important issue, and generates resources and revenue through local campaigns and volunteer opportunities. Together, they think we can address hunger in Utah. Because no child should ever go hungry.

To learn more go to USANA Kids Eat now.

This story contains sponsored content.