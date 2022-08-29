(Good Things Utah) Utah has quickly become one of the nation’s most livable states due to its booming economy, growing tech industries, and of course, its unbeatable mountain landscapes. This same success, though, has limited the number of homes available to buyers and also raised the prices of those that are. Scarcity in the market has opened up the door for some home builders to rise above the rest.

Woodside Homes has held strong in the face of a staggering market, building entire communities of homes that are both affordable and refined. Its collection of communities and floorplans has given Woodside Homes a sparkling reputation as one of Utah’s most trusted builders.

The signature style and quality in each Woodside project are a testament to the brand’s experience in the industry — constructing homes in our state for over 40 years now. Over this time, its efforts have been invested in several cities including Syracuse, West Jordan, American Fork, and Bluffdale.

Another city on this list is West Haven — site of quaint Woodside communities like Legacy at Salt Point and Enclave at Salt Point. Each is blessed to have easy commutes with nearby transit and shopping hubs.

Townhomes in the communities are cozy, yet spacious, with options between approximately 1,500 and 2,100 square feet — perfect for buyers from all walks of life. The floorplans are open concept, featuring extended kitchen islands, bonus rooms, a front porch, and electric car charging.

Landscaping is also included in these neighborhoods, giving families more time to spend together in their wonderful new space. And given today’s costly market, these townhomes are refreshingly affordable — starting under $400,000 with several homes available to move in now.

Woodside utilizes three different lenders offering special promotions to help buyers get into their homes.

