(Good Things Utah) Anyone who’s explored the red rocks of Moab can attest that it’s an unforgettable experience. While there is so much to do in Moab, visitors must still rest after an exhausting day. Designed as a “home away from home”, the Red Cliffs Lodge has offered comfortable cabins and unbeatable views to visitors.

Aside from lodging, guests also have the chance to do activities like horseback riding through the red rocks and trails of Moab. For beginners on a horse, careful instruction is given to make it the most memorable experience of the trip.

Devon Dixon with Red Cliffs Lodge remarks: “The majority of folks who come out have never been on a horse. We try to provide a deal where they can come out and experience this, and be safe at the same time. We have really nice horses to provide that.”

With cabin options ranging from a Queen Suite to an Executive Suite — which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private patio — rooms at the Red Cliffs Lodge are plenty spacious. Full of rustic décor, the rooms also include soft beds, an in-room kitchenette, and flat-screen TVs for visitors to feel as comfortable as possible during their stay.

For more information, visit them at RedCliffsLodge.com or you can find them at Milepost 14, Highway 128 in Moab.

**This segment contain sponsored content