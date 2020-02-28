Hope, belief, and support: How Tammy Ward upgraded her life

Tammy Ward from Hope Haven has been clean from meth use for almost 22 years. “I used to really hate myself,” she says. She participated in some very destructive activities as a teen, including self-harm, partying, everything, you name it. She could have died because of the things she was doing, but then she got hope and started to heal.

Someone came along who really believed in her and taught her about the power of beliefs and consistency. Learning basic energy medicine contributed to her progression as well. She started focusing on setting small goals. She started with 2-3 at a time and she slowly started to improve. It was about making small changes to her day to day life, but keeping consistent along the straight path.

If you or someone you know are trying to upgrade their life and start healing, then check out the event coming up in on March 21st in Ogden. The Energy Healing Conference will have 100+ speakers, vendors, massage therapists, foot zoning professionals and energy practitioners there to help assist in getting people to their next level of healing.

Visit energyhealingconference.com to get 2 free tickets.

