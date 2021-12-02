Hope Ave shows off the on-sale and on-trend holiday clothing items flying off their shelves

(Good Things Utah) -Beginning in 2015, Hope Avenue is a new concept in women’s boutique fashion. The clothing is targeted to the woman who is free-spirited, likes to travel, cares for others, and is a romantic at heart. Inspired from a tiny street in Salt Lake called Hope Avenue.
Their clothing lifestyle brand is full of “hope” to women who are looking to find their signature style, shop a brand that provides an overall “experience” and most importantly, build confidence in your wardrobe whether you are shopping in our stores or online from your home.
Holiday Gifts and Outfits:
As the holidays are quickly approaching, now is the time to pull your holiday outfits and gift items together. Hope Ave had a large assortment of denim, sweaters, shoes, accessories, athleisure, dresses, and tees. Gifting for all the women in your life…mom, sister, daughter, friend, co-worker, and neighbors.
Cyber sale going on through Saturday, December 4th at hopeaveboutique.com‘.
Shop stylish denim
- Range from every style of denim (skinny, wide leg, released hem, cropped, boot leg, high rise (mom and dad jeans)
- Rinse (washed out, black, white, dark, patchwork)
- Jackets, skirts, overalls
- Variety of price ranges
Stay warm with fancy outerwear
- Shacket: It’s a shirt and jacket combined. Hot new trend in plaids, flannels
- Denim jackets
- Oversized cardigans
- Bomber jackets
- Coats
Dresses for all seasons
- Variety of lengths
- Straps and sleeves
- Romantic prints, boho and solids
- Casual to dressy
Can’t have enough shoes
- Ankle boots
- Slides
- Sneakers
Stocking Stuffers: Accessories and Gifts
- Gigi Pip beanies and hats
- Thread Wallets and Lanyards
- Capri Blue Candles
Hope Avenue has grown into 10 stores ranging from locations in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona. For more information, visit hopeaveboutique.com.
This story contains sponsored content.