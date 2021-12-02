Hope Ave shows off the on-sale and on-trend holiday clothing items flying off their shelves

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) -Beginning in 2015, Hope Avenue is a new concept in women’s boutique fashion. The clothing is targeted to the woman who is free-spirited, likes to travel, cares for others, and is a romantic at heart. Inspired from a tiny street in Salt Lake called Hope Avenue.

Their clothing lifestyle brand is full of “hope” to women who are looking to find their signature style, shop a brand that provides an overall “experience” and most importantly, build confidence in your wardrobe whether you are shopping in our stores or online from your home.

Holiday Gifts and Outfits:

As the holidays are quickly approaching, now is the time to pull your holiday outfits and gift items together. Hope Ave had a large assortment of denim, sweaters, shoes, accessories, athleisure, dresses, and tees. Gifting for all the women in your life…mom, sister, daughter, friend, co-worker, and neighbors.

Cyber sale going on through Saturday, December 4th at hopeaveboutique.com‘.

Shop stylish denim

  • Range from every style of denim (skinny, wide leg, released hem, cropped, boot leg, high rise (mom and dad jeans)
  • Rinse (washed out, black, white, dark, patchwork)
  • Jackets, skirts, overalls
  • Variety of price ranges

Stay warm with fancy outerwear

  • Shacket: It’s a shirt and jacket combined. Hot new trend in plaids, flannels
  • Denim jackets
  • Oversized cardigans
  • Bomber jackets
  • Coats

Dresses for all seasons

  • Variety of lengths
  • Straps and sleeves
  • Romantic prints, boho and solids
  • Casual to dressy

Can’t have enough shoes

  • Ankle boots
  • Slides
  • Sneakers

Stocking Stuffers: Accessories and Gifts

  • Gigi Pip beanies and hats
  • Thread Wallets and Lanyards
  • Capri Blue Candles

Hope Avenue has grown into 10 stores ranging from locations in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona. For more information, visit hopeaveboutique.com.

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors