Celebrate and honor nurses the week of May 6th as part of National Nurses Week!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – To kick off Nurses Week, Joyce University is partnering with Swig to offer a free 24 oz. drink or a cookie on Saturday, May 6 to all nurses and nursing students in Utah. Hooray for Nurses!!

Nurses are vital to our healthcare system. They are the frontline of hospitals and other medical offices across the globe.

Nurse Week takes place from May 6th to May 12th every year, which also coincides with Florence Nightingale’s birthday, who is widely known as the founder of modern nursing. It is a moment for us to thank nurses and highlight their incredible work and service.

For more details, visit joyce.edu/nurses-day/.

Joyce University (formerly Americtech College) prepares students to take on the challenges of a dynamic, meaningful career in healthcare, armed with the confidence and compassion to make a lasting impact on their patients and their communities.

Visit Joyce.edu or call 801.316.8793 for more information about the nursing programs and courses available.

Sponsored by Joyce University.