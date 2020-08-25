Honoring this month’s community advocate: Emma Moss

The Advocates want to shine the spotlight on people throughout Utah who have gone the extra mile to do the right thing. Whether these people have saved the lives of others, helped those in financial need, or simply acted as a friend for someone who needed to be cared for, the Advocates would like to hear about them.

Emma Moss is being honored as this month’s Community Advocate. Moss teaches Digital Literacy and Utah Studies at Eastmont Middle School. She has also been named as one of five finalists for the honor of Utah Teacher of the Year. She was named Canyons’ 2020 Teacher of the Year in May. She was named Canyons School District Teacher of the Year in May as well!

During Canyons School District’s “soft-closure” due to COVID-19 last spring, Moss used her tech-savvy to step in and assist other teachers in the transition to online learning. As she prepares to embark on her fourth year of teaching, Moss says she hopes to continue to help students realize their passions and then take those passions out into the community to affect change in their school and their neighborhoods. Her positive attitude and outlook is pivotal in her ability to be a leader in the education system. Congratulations to Emma Moss!

