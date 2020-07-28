Honoring this month’s community advocate: Brenda Stolp

The Advocates want to shine the spotlight on people throughout Utah who have gone the extra mile to do the right thing. Whether these people have saved the lives of others, helped those in financial need, or simply acted as a friend for someone who needed to be cared for, the Advocates would like to hear about them.

Brenda Stolp was nominated by Bridget Raymundo for this month’s spotlight. Brenda has taught Bridget’s sisters how to play piano for free for a year and they’ve only stopped because of the risks associated with coronavirus.

Brenda also visits the elderly nearby and checks to make sure they’re okay and if they need anything. Brenda has encouraged and taught community lessons in gardening for free.

“I am grateful for her kind-heartedness, understanding, and friendship with my mother.” ~ Bridget

