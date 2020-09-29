Honoring a local hero and front-line healthcare worker

September’s The Advocates Community Advocate nominee is a Elizabeth Folcomer, a nurse of 48 years at the University of Utah. She had plans to join us in set, but typical of a community servant, had to attend to a family member who had a recent surgery.

The thing that has made Elizabeth such an influence wasn’t her career but the person that she was and the attributes she exemplified.

From Grayson Folcomer (Son):

“My mother has been a nurse for 48 years. She is retiring this December. I am so proud of her. She has worked in many different fields, labor and delivery, neurological icu, gastrointestinal and endoscopy, she is finally finishing her nursing career as a clinical nurse coordinator at the Madsen Clinic at the University of Utah. She is the hardest working women I have ever met and she cares about every single patient she has ever seen. She also spent years as a part-time home health nurse to support our family after working nights. I love my mom so much and I would love to see her get some recognition for all her hard work she had dedicated and sacrificed for others.”

Even before the pandemic demands upon our healthcare system, Elizabeth was a front-line worker making an impact with charity and service. The Advocates want to recognize Good Samaritans like Elizabeth each month.

