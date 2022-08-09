(Good Things Utah) While this savory dish is traditionally tomato-based, our friend Chef Callyn Graf from Harmons Grocery is opening up our palettes to a new twist on a classic favorite — Honeydew Melon Gazpacho. The perfect cold soup for these hot summer days!

Find all the freshest ingredients for this recipe at a Harmons location nearest you or by going to HarmonsGrocery.com.

To download this recipe for print, click the link here.

Honeydew Melon Gazpacho

Ingredients:

1/3 cup blanched almonds

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons chopped shallot, or one small lobe

2 cups honey dew melon, or other green seasonal melon

1 cup diced, English cucumber, about 1/2 cucumber

3/4 cup green grapes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

**garnish with a bit of chopped melon and almonds

Directions:

Place the almonds and garlic in a blender and purée until ground. Add the shallot, melon, cucumber, grapes, oil, vinegar and salt to the blender. Purée until smooth or has reached the desired consistency. Add a bit of cold water if the mixture is too thick. Taste and adjust salt as needed. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Serve in bowls or glasses and garnish with sliced melon, grapes and or almonds.

**This segment contains sponsored content