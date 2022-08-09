(Good Things Utah) While this savory dish is traditionally tomato-based, our friend Chef Callyn Graf from Harmons Grocery is opening up our palettes to a new twist on a classic favorite — Honeydew Melon Gazpacho. The perfect cold soup for these hot summer days!
Honeydew Melon Gazpacho
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup blanched almonds
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped shallot, or one small lobe
- 2 cups honey dew melon, or other green seasonal melon
- 1 cup diced, English cucumber, about 1/2 cucumber
- 3/4 cup green grapes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- **garnish with a bit of chopped melon and almonds
Directions:
- Place the almonds and garlic in a blender and purée until ground. Add the shallot, melon, cucumber, grapes, oil, vinegar and salt to the blender.
- Purée until smooth or has reached the desired consistency.
- Add a bit of cold water if the mixture is too thick. Taste and adjust salt as needed.
- Serve at room temperature or chilled.
- Serve in bowls or glasses and garnish with sliced melon, grapes and or almonds.
