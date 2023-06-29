SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Hot Dogs 3 Ways! Great hot dog ideas for 4th of July BBQ’s and celebrations! July is National Hot Dog Month. The Utah Beef Council and Jennifer Burns dish up fun and creative ways to change up the ketchup and mustard toppings!
Hot Dogs 3 Ways
Philly Hot Dog:
American Cheese Slices
Sauteed Peppers
Sauteed Onions
All-Beef Hot Dogs
Soft Hot Dog Buns
Texas Chili Cheese Hot Dog:
Homemade Beef Chili
Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Diced White Onion
All-Beef Hot Dogs
Soft Hot Dog Buns
BBQ Hot Dog
BBQ Sauce
Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Diced White Onions
Fried Onion Rings
All-Beef Hot Dog
Soft Hot Dog Buns
