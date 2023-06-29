SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Hot Dogs 3 Ways! Great hot dog ideas for 4th of July BBQ’s and celebrations! July is National Hot Dog Month. The Utah Beef Council and Jennifer Burns dish up fun and creative ways to change up the ketchup and mustard toppings!

Hot Dogs 3 Ways

Philly Hot Dog:

American Cheese Slices

Sauteed Peppers

Sauteed Onions

All-Beef Hot Dogs

Soft Hot Dog Buns

Texas Chili Cheese Hot Dog:

Homemade Beef Chili

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Diced White Onion

All-Beef Hot Dogs

Soft Hot Dog Buns

BBQ Hot Dog

BBQ Sauce

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Diced White Onions

Fried Onion Rings

All-Beef Hot Dog

Soft Hot Dog Buns

Great 4th of July hot dog ideas! July is National Hot Dog Month!

Visit UtahBeef.org or BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com for more delicious beef recipes.

Follow Jennifer Burns @JBCookingHost

