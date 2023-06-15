MURRAY AND PAYSON, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Parris RV is your one-stop outdoor adventure destination – before you hit the road, pay a visit to Parris RV and check out this featured trailer – The Lance Travel Trailer 2285.

Seize the opportunity for a lifetime of great adventures with this Lance travel trailer! There is a single slide that allows the U-shaped dinette to move out of the walkway, so you can freely get to the front bedroom area from the rear kitchen. If you draw the privacy curtain at the front, you’ll be able to section off the queen-size bed into a semi-private bedroom, and if you don’t need the extra sleeping space from the 36″ x 63″ sofa bed, you can add the optional swivel rockers in its place.

Use the 32″ smart LCD TV for a movie night with the rest of the group, and enjoy the added closet space with bedside wardrobes and a wardrobe across from the bathroom.

The new line-up for the Lance travel trailers centers around three all-new gorgeous interior décor options, a lengthy list of product enhancements, and simplification of ordering with many optional features being made standard.

Some of the new features you’ll want to take note of are the laminated fiberglass bonded exterior with Azdel substrate, the electric smart tongue jack, Keyed-Alike storage compartment doors, and an exterior wash station. The interior includes hardwood flat panel cabinet doors, Euro-Ply cabinet construction, and three decor options to add your own touch to the design.

You’ll also find a deluxe innerspring mattress with a bedspread and foot throw, a dual pane shower skylight, a Fantastic roof vent, plus a JBL AM/FM stereo and JBL interior/exterior Bluetooth speakers to keep the party going!

Lance Travel Trailer 2285 Highlights:

Queen Bed

Three-Burner Cooktop

Sofa Bed

Hidden Trash Compartment

Dual Entry Doors

