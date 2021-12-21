Highly sought-after plastic surgeon answers your questions about breast augmentation

(Good Things Utah) – Every woman deserves to feel feminine, and for many women, the shape and size of their breasts can make them feel less in touch with their femininity.

Choosing to have breast augmentation surgery can be both thrilling and intimidating. Although there are many benefits to breast augmentation surgery, many people forget to prepare for recovery. Today on Good Things Utah, Dr. Greg Hobson, MD discussed the importance of recovery and how to prepare before the big day.

How long does the pain last after breast augmentation?

You may have acute pain and swelling for several days after breast augmentation surgery. It may be a few weeks before all of your swelling and soreness is gone.

In general, implants that are under the muscle (submuscular) can result in more pain than those that are over the muscle (sub-glandular). The size of the implant is also a factor. · During breast augmentation recovery, some people can manage the pain and swell with ice and over-the-counter medication, whereas others may need stronger medication.

How long does it take for implants to drop?

It usually takes around three months for your skin, breast tissue, and muscles to relax, which allows your breast implants to settle. It can take a couple of months longer if your tissues are firmer than average prior to surgery. Additionally, one implant may settle faster or slower than the other.

Today’s breast implants do not have an expiration and can easily last 10 years or more. It’s not uncommon for some manufacturers to offer a lifetime warranty or for patients to outlive their implants. However, your breasts may start to look different over time due to:

Aging

Weight fluctuations

Hormones

Gravity

There is also a chance that your implants could rupture. For these reasons, you may want or need more surgery in the future. The first week For the first couple of days after you return home from your breast reduction or breast augmentation, you should get plenty of rest. During this time, you are likely to have:

Bruising and tightness,

A limited range of motion in your shoulders, which may require someone to help you with certain tasks like putting on clothes,

Some soreness and swelling, which you can treat with ice and pain medication, and

A small amount of fluid leakage from your incisions, which will go into your gauze or drains, if you have them.

The recovering time for breast surgery is typically 12 months, at least to see full results. You may have increased or decreased nipple sensation for the first couple of months. Some swelling and tightness may still be present as well. At three to four months you may feel shooting pains, tingling, or other strange sensations in your skin for first few months. You may experience some asymmetry since each breast may heal at a different rate.

Finally, at the 2-month stage, you will begin to notice your final results around three months after surgery. However, you may continue to have subtle changes throughout the 12 months following your surgery.

Whether you want to enhance your natural features or you’re unhappy with the fullness, shape, or symmetry of your breasts, breast augmentation could help improve your self-image and confidence. However, knowing how to recover and understanding the important milestones in your recovery can set you up for long-term success.

To find out more visit, University of Utah Health.

