Hidden problem that affected 3.3 million women in the US last year can improve life dramatically once treated

Women over 45, like millions of other women, may be suffering from something that few women know about: pelvic prolapse.

Pelvic prolapse is when the organs inside your pelvis (your bladder, vagina, uterus, cervix, and rectum) drop or fall—sitting lower than where they should. Pelvic prolapse can also be called “vaginal bulge” or just “the bulge.”

Even though prolapse is very common, most women don’t realize they have it. If you’ve given birth, had a hysterectomy, or are over 45, your chances of having prolapse go up (your chances of having particular health problems are also called risk factors).

What does pelvic prolapse feel like?

Prolapse can feel different for each woman. Some women say it feels like they’re sitting on a ball all the time. Other women feel fullness or pressure around their vagina, bladder, or pelvic area. The most obvious way to tell if you have prolapse is if you feel a bump or “bulge” at the bottom of your vagina. That bulge is tissue from your organs that has fallen downward through your vagina.

Over time, your pelvic muscles and connective tissue can tear, stretch, or get weak. When this happens, your organs can drop. This is called pelvic prolapse, pelvic organ prolapse, or just prolapse. (“Prolapse” means “to slip forward” or “slip down”).

Prolapse can also be considered a hernia that goes into your vagina. If you think you may have prolapse, you’re not alone. In fact, 70 percent of women will get some form of prolapse, even if it’s very mild.

When to seek treatment

You may be able to live with prolapse without it affecting your day-to-day life. But you should consider getting treatment if:

You have a hard time urinating,

The skin around your vagina has sores,

You feel less confident with your body, or

You avoid spending time with friends and family because you’re worried they’ll see your “bulge.”

What is prolapse surgery like?

Most prolapse surgeries are done as a minimally invasive procedure without a large incision (cut). This procedure is typically performed under general anesthesia (put to sleep). A urogynecologist will create a detailed plan before the procedure so you know what to expect. Surgery may last between 30 minutes and 4 hours, depending on the types of repairs and difficulty of the reconstruction process.

Types of surgeries

There are different ways to repair the pelvic floor after prolapse. The type of surgery you need depends on:

What organ(s) are prolapsed,

Your anatomy,

Whether you are sexually active,

Whether you plan to have children in the future, and

Other factors unique to your medical history or personal situation.

Urogynecologists can perform:

Bladder prolapse surgery,

Uterine prolapse surgery,

Small intestine (small bowel) prolapse surgery, and

Vaginal prolapse surgery.

When to consider prolapse Surgery

Surgery is an option for some women. But many women with prolapse won’t need surgery. Talk to your doctor about the pros and cons of surgery. If you plan to have more children or have only mild prolapse, for example, surgery may not be the best option for you.

During surgery, your doctor will reconstruct your pelvic floor and try to put your pelvic organs back in their original place.

Watchful Waiting

You may not need any treatment if you have a prolapse. This idea is called “watchful waiting”—when you and your doctor work together to monitor your prolapse symptoms. Many women don’t even know they have prolapse, or prolapse doesn’t interfere with the quality of life. In these cases, watchful waiting is a good option.

Make an appointment with a urogynecologist to find out if you have prolapse, and what treatments are best for you. Visit University of Utah Health and learn more about their treatments.

