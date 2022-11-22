SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Dreaming of the perfect gift this holiday season? Make gift shopping easier with a wide assortment of products at highly discounted prices. From sleep accessories to home decor to outdoor cookware, Rendezvous has something for everyone on your list.

Make the most of your shopping with the Black Friday Sale from November 25th to November 27th. Get 20% OFF the entire collection with new ‘Doorbusters’ every day.

Looking to update your space? Rendezvous has plenty of options whether you want to make small or big changes. Visit between November 28th and December 4th for the Living Room Sale to grab 10% OFF the living room, upholstery, accent chairs, tables, and rugs. Plus, an additional 30% OFF home decor.

Dreaming of better sleep? Give the gift of slumber or upgrade your own sleep system at a great deal. Rendezvous carries products from sleep brands like Linenspa, Lucid, Malouf, and Dr. Oz Good Life. This Sleep Sale runs from December 5th to December 11th with an additional 10% OFF mattresses and 20% OFF bedding.

“We have a little bit of everything,” says Brennan Loveless with Rendezvous. “I like to think of it as a treasure hunt every time you come in…”

Rendezvous has four operating locations in Clinton, Sandy, Ogden, and Twin Falls, Idaho.

For more information, visit Rendezvous-Stores.com or follow them on Instagram at @rendezvous.discounts.

**This segment contains sponsored content