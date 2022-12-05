SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Working up an appetite as you explore the red rocks of Moab? You deserve to taste an experience like nothing else in the area during your adventure. Luckily for visitors to Moab, they can fill every bit of their hunger at Josie Wyatt’s Grille.

Located inside Hoodoo Moab, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the restaurant offers something for everyone in its signature menus. From an early morning bite at breakfast to a late-night drink for dinner — finding that “cherry on top” moment is simple here.

Known for a favorable selection of Angus Beef Steaks — Josie Wyatt’s also features a wholesome variety of dishes including Tacos de Lengua, Anasazi Bean Chili, Slow-Roasted Prime Rib, and more.

“We love being a part of the community here in Moab,” remarks Judd Sanders, General Manager for Josie Wyatt’s Grille. “Hospitality is above all else… We do this as a job so we can really enjoy other people and experience life with them when they come from all over or locally.”

To learn more and browse the entire menu, go online to JosieWyattsGrille.com or call them at 435-355-0552.

If you’d like to plan your stay at Hoodoo Moab, click the link here.

