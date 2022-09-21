(Good Things Utah) Data shows that there are 34,000 Utahns currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. Overall, it’s the 4th leading cause of death. Alzheimer’s is a gradually progressive brain disorder causing problems with cognitive thinking, behavior, and memory.

Bringing the community together to help fight back, the 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s is holding 3 upcoming local events around Utah. There will be events in Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley on September 24th, with another in St. George on October 15th.

The Walks will involve over 600 communities nationwide and are meant to raise awareness, funding for critical research, and support for the disease. In addition, they help recognize the hard-working caregivers and families of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“It takes a whole team of people to care for someone with Alzheimer’s,” remarks Moriah Mason with the Alzheimer’s Association Utah Chapter. “We want the Walk to celebrate them and let them know that they’re not alone in their struggles…”

Expected to bring over 400 supporters from all corners of the state, the Salt Lake Walk is ready to go this Saturday morning at Rio Tinto Stadium. It will play host to a variety of food trucks, vendors, and entertainment.

There is no cost to participate, but those in attendance are encouraged to help donate however they can.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

Register for your local Walk. Find a Walk near you and sign up as a Team Captain, team member, or individual. Start fundraising and spread the word. We’ll provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to raise funds online. Join us on Walk day. Come together for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.

Everyone who attends will also receive a flower wheel to symbolize their journey and commitment to fighting Alzheimer’s and dementia.

To learn more about the events and find a local Walk near you, go online to Alz.org/Utah.

