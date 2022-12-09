SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — There are approximately 289,000 Utahns that are unsure where their next meal will come from. As inflation continues to bring the costs of living higher for families, the need for support is more critical now than ever. With the holidays approaching, everyone’s budgets get a little tighter, so it’s even tougher for Utahns to feed their families.

Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed 67.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of over 56.1 million meals for Utahns in need. It provides food to a statewide network of 230 emergency food pantries and agencies.

Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $9.04 worth of goods and services, so your donation goes much further than you might think.

During this holiday season, the Utah Food Bank will be hosting the Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15th through January 15th. The goal of this campaign is to help stock shelves ahead of the holidays.

Donations of non-perishable items can be dropped off at Harmons locations around Utah or Riverton Chevrolet. Drop-offs can also be made at the Utah Food Bank’s warehouses in Salt Lake and St. George.

See a complete list of drop-off locations at UtahFoodBank.org.

Want to go even further to help Utah Food Bank? Create a fundraiser through their website that you can share with friends, family, and the community.

