(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to put down those forks and lace up our shoes for the annual Utah Human Race hosted by the Utah Food Bank. This time around, as always, the event will be held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 24th.

The race is one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state, with all proceeds directly benefitting Utah Food Bank and its efforts. It will start in the same location at the Sandy Promenade, nearby The Shops at South Town at 8:00 AM.

“It’s such an incredible tradition,” remarks Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank. “Families have enjoyed it over the years. This will be our 17th annual race… Regardless of the weather, we’re there and we’ll have a great time… And it’s a fun way to start a very important family day.”

Participants can either register online or in-person at their warehouse in Salt Lake City the day before the race. There is no same-day registration.

Registration fees are $30 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K. Register at UtahHumanRace.org

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

To learn more and donate, go online to UtahFoodBank.org.

