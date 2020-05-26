Helping girls a world away

The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day want to shine the spotlight on people throughout Utah who have gone the extra mile to do the right thing. Whether these people have saved the lives of others, helped those in financial need, or simply acted as a friend for someone who needed to be cared for, the Advocates would like to hear about them.

This month’s Community Advocate is Linda Willis from NSL Chapter: Days for Girls. The organization is changing the status quo through quality menstrual care

solutions, health education, and income-generating opportunities that give back days of opportunity and health. Days for Girls increases access to menstrual care and education by developing global partnerships, cultivating social enterprises, mobilizing volunteers, and innovating sustainable solutions that shatter stigmas and limitations for women and girls.

Their movement has reached more than one million girls — and counting! Linda Willis has been all over the world working with humanitarian organizations, but working with underprivileged girls in Africa has been one of her ongoing passions. That’s why Linda is this month’s Community Advocate.

Do you know a person who has helped someone in need?

If you have, please fill out the form to nominate a good Samaritan you know. The most generous nominee will be selected and announced on Good Things Utah weekly. Each month, a new winner will be featured on Good Things Utah as a recognition for their service. They will also receive a gift certificate for dinner and a movie.

