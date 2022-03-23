(Good Things Utah) Our hair plays a huge part in every first impression we make. Good or bad, a hairstyle can dramatically affect the way we perceive ourselves, and in reality, how others perceive us. For these reasons, it’s vital to keep hair healthy, while also working closely with a hairstylist to design your look. Consulting with your stylist can help you decide the best way to maintain your hair and how often you should be visiting during the year.

Cassie Dean from Studio 101 in Salt Lake City collaborates daily with her clients to find the hairstyle that best suits them. According to Cassie, having clear-cut hair goals can make a big difference as you search for your perfect look. Finding a reference photo is also a huge help when looking for inspiration and demonstrating to our stylist what you’re hoping to have.

