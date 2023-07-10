Support kids and families experiencing homelessness and are in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Hunger and homelessness are an everyday issue and reality for many people. Hope and help are available and we can all play a big part in deliverying that support to our neighbors in need.

The Salt Lake City Mission is leading the way to provide the help and care to people in need to overcome adverse conditions. The Mission provides emergency care and long-term recovery programming to people experiencing homelessness, addiction and other mental health issues.

Children and families are in particular need of support this time of year as we prepare for another school year to begin. You can help create success in school for hundreds of children across Utah. Two special campaigns to support kids are underway with the Salt Lake City Mission, including:

Putting for Pencils Charity Golf Tournament – This Saturday, July 15 at the Rose Park Golf Course. Sign-up to play or to sponsor.

Back To School Giveaway – Saturday, August 5 from 10am to 3pm, Christian Life Center (1055 North Redwood Road) – An event providing school supplies, backpacks ands other essentials to families with children who cannot afford them.

Visit SaltLakeCityMission.org to learn more about the Mission’s services and how you can help.

