Help feed animals in need at IFA’s Feeding Furriends Animal Food Drive

(Good Things Utah) – As your local farmer’s co-op, IFA is proud to give back to the communities that’ve done so much to support them over the years.

IFA is teaming up with Purina, Hill’s Science Diet, and Victor to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries. For every 10 bags sold, IFA will donate 1 bag of food/feed to a local shelter/rescue partner.

Pets and livestock need you now! Make sure to donate and get involved from November 1st through the 13th! Please stop by any IFA location and purchase pet or livestock food.

Ways you can help:

Pick up any 40-50 lb bag of livestock feed or pet food at IFA Country Store

Add a $1 or more to any in-store purchase in donation

Tell your friends and family to participate

Stop by your local store for friendly advice from our animal nutrition experts and help them make a difference for our furry friends!

Visit IFA County Stores now for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.