Hear the angelic voices of the Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society

(Good Things Utah) – Sherri Jensen, Artistic Director, Founder, and CEO of Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society joined us at Good Things Utah to talk about their upcoming performances.

Every holiday is made more beautiful by incredible music! Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society invites you to celebrate this blessed time of year with us. The concert begins with a suite of holiday classics, where they will be joined by The Bells of Joyful Sound. Following a short intermission, the cast will present King of Kings.

This is a musical retelling of the beloved Christmas story. The scriptures come to life on stage through their amazing soloists, choir, and orchestra. Come feel the spirit of that holy night when Jesus was born. Come feel the hope, peace, and love of this special season.

The King of Kings

The King of Kings was commissioned by Draper Philharmonic and Choral Society and gives them an opportunity to ponder the miracles and events that surrounded the birth of Jesus Christ. It was written in partnership with two local young composers Jake Lives and Tyler Teerlink. This concert cannot be seen anywhere else in the world. It’s truly a one-of-kind experience! They have a 45 piece orchestra, 30 member choir, and 18 soloists who portray biblical characters. Together these talented musicians bring the beloved story about Joseph, Mary, and Baby Jesus to life.

The content of the concert focuses on the miracles that took place before the birth of Jesus Christ and those who loved him. King of Kings will be a new way to experience the nativity, and the powerful message will become a beloved part of your Christmas celebration.

Draper Philharmonic invites you to feel the majesty and the power that took place so long ago and feel of those who took part in those days by listening to the beautiful lyrics and music that will leave you filled with the spirit of Christmas. This beautiful concert will make you feel like you were there on that holy night.

Where to Get Tickets

The Concert at Alta High’s Performing Art Center is Saturday Night December 11th at 7:00 pm.

The Concert at Abravanel Hall on Sunday is a free concert, a gift that we’d like to give to our community to remind them.

Tickets can be purchased by going to their website – Draperphilharmonic.org.

About the Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society

Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society is a non-profit organization whose main purpose is to bring families together to experience both the joy of uplifting music and the enjoyment of the performing arts. We perform four concerts a year and are able to do so solely by grants, sponsorships, and donations. We very much appreciate the financial support from our sponsors and those who have made contributions. We simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do with them.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.