(Good Things Utah) We as a country have seen many changes occur since the pandemic hit in March of 2020. Everything from our work lives to our personal relationships has been affected in some way or another by COVID-19.

One of the most noticeable things that came out of the COVID pandemic is burnout and stress.

Indeed.com did a survey of 1500 working Americans across all age groups, experience levels,

and job industries. 52% of the respondents said they were experiencing burnout during 2021 –

up from 43% from their pre-COVID study. 67% of all workers believe that burnout has

worsened during the pandemic.

Risk factors that can impact burnout:

Heavy workload/long work hours

Lack of work/life balance

Work in a helping profession (i.e. healthcare)

Feelings of loss of control over work

Unaddressed burnout can have significant consequences:

Excessive stress

Fatigue

Insomnia

Sadness, anger, irritability

Alcohol/substance abuse

Research shows that people with high levels of chronic stress or psychological distress are more likely to die of various causes, including of heart disease and stroke. Chronic stress can also be linked to anxiety disorders and major depression. In addition, stress is the underlying cause of problems such as irritability, sleep disruption, headaches, changes in appetite, gut discomfort, and reduced fertility.

How Sovegna can help:

Sovegna offers an effective, individualized, and cutting-edge treatment that targets health,

wellness, and sustained long-term recovery from chronic stress, trauma, psychiatric concerns, and

addiction.

Susie Wiet, MD, is a psychiatrist with 25 years experience. She started Sovegna, a busy clinic for people seeking sustained long-term recovery from stress, trauma, or substance abuse issues.

As a brand, Sovegna is known to provide discreet outpatient services to fit the time constraints of the busy professional. With mindfulness being the key focus at Sovegna, their services include therapy, nutrition services, psychiatry, KAP, EMDR, and more.

Patients often find that therapy can be critical to developing a clear understanding of symptoms or current

problems. It also allows the creation of a collaborative plan for approaching and handling stress both in and outside of a professional environment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to Sovegna.com or call them at (385) 429-9808.

**This segment contains sponsored content