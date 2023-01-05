SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Do your New Year’s resolutions involve health and well-being? What’s to stop you from making those goals a reality? Well, with some expert help from Citrus Pear, it’s about to get a lot simpler.
We were joined in the studio by McKenzie Rockwood, a registered dietician and the founder of Citrus Pear, to get savory details on their ready-to-make meals. Even better, we learned about some handy tools to make their easy meals even easier.
Choose from a menu that’s curated every month of their convenient freezer meals, then cook the meals anytime you need them. Whether you’re preparing lunches for the week or making a delicious feast on demand, the possibilities are endless, and the meals are perfectly tailored to fit your dietary needs.
Use code ‘FreshStart10‘ for $10 OFF your order! This limited-time offer is valid from January 5th to January 6th, 2023.
To attend a class, schedule pickup, or order delivery, go online to CitrusPear.com.
Want even more to get started? Check out McKenzie’s 3 tips for making meal prep stress-free, affordable, and healthier:
- Make a grocery list! Heading to the store without a game plan always ends in forgotten items or overspending.
- Plan what meals you want to make for the week and make a list to make shopping less stressful!
- Repurpose! Make extra meat or rice on the first of the week to use in meals later in the week.
