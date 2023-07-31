MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Across the nation, pre-term birth rates – defined as delivery before 37 weeks – are on the rise.

The national prevalence rose four percent between 2021 and 2020, making the national rate of pre-term delivery 10.5 percent. In Utah, the prevalence is just slightly below the national average at 9.9%.

To help combat pre-term labor, Select Health Insurance is offering a Healthy Beginnings program free for their members to increase the potential for healthy pregnancies and full-term birth.

“Pre-term labor can result in pre-term birth,” said Vicki Alder, perinatal care manager for the Healthy Beginnings Program at Select Health. “We want to provide our members with resources to help prevent pre-term labor to ensure that the baby and mother can be as healthy as possible.”

Select Health members can enroll for free in Select Health’s Healthy Beginnings – the program’s goal is to increase the potential for healthy pregnancies and full-term birth while lowering overall medical expenses.

The program is included with SelectHealth plans at no extra cost to the birthing parent.

Perks of the Healthy Beginnings program include: a prenatal booklet with educational information; access to caregivers who can educate and discuss the risks of preterm labor and highlight precautions; and incentives for staying on track with prenatal care.

For example, Healthy Beginnings offers cash incentives or gift cards to local retailers for members when they meet certain criteria such as scheduling a visit to their healthcare provider during the first trimester of pregnancy.

“We want this to be a helpful and informative experience,” Alder said. “The incentives are there to help encourage mothers to schedule a visit with their provider during the crucial time of the first trimester.”

Allison Pope is a first-time mother and said Healthy Beginnings is a welcome resource.

During her pregnancy, she had many questions and concerns pop up, but didn’t know if they warranted a doctor’s visit.

“It was really helpful to have access to the program and speak directly with a caregiver about my concerns,” Pope said. “It relieved a lot of first-time mom anxiety and concerns.”

Alder was Pope’s care manager through Healthy Beginnings.

As a care manager, Alder was able to connect Alison with resources and tools available through the program. Pope said she felt connected to Alder immediately which gave her comfort navigating pregnancy for the first time.

“I looked forward to every appointment with her,” she said.

Pope had a minor health concern emerge during pregnancy and Alder was able to intervene and help her continue to have a healthy full-term pregnancy.

She now has a healthy four-month-old son and said she is thankful for the Healthy Beginnings program.

“I would recommend this program to all expecting mothers,” Pope said.

Expecting parents are encouraged to own their healthcare journey and get the preventive services they need, but they’re not alone in this journey. To ensure the healthiest pregnancy possible, programs like Healthy Beginnings are designed to answer questions and connect you to resources that will help to improve health outcomes.

But, even with the proper preventive care the birthing parent might experience pre-term labor and it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, which include:

Contractions or cramping more than four times an hour

Increase or change in vaginal discharge

A gush or slow leak of fluid

Aching in your lower back

Increased pelvic pressure

Bleeding or spotting

A feeling that something isn’t right

If a birthing parent does experience any of these signs and symptoms, they should:

Stop what they’re doing

Empty their bladder

Drink 2 to 3 glasses of water

Lie down on their left side

Feel for contractions

Call their provider or go to local labor and delivery

Beyond physical health concerns, Healthy Beginnings recognizes the essential role of maternal mental health during and after pregnancy. Many birthing parents experience common “baby blues,” which encompass symptoms like fatigue, sadness, or feeling overwhelmed. However, it is crucial to differentiate these temporary feelings from depression, a more serious condition that should not be overlooked.

A significant number of birthing parents fail to report depression symptoms during prenatal or postnatal visits, often due to under-reporting or inadequate inquiry. To address this critical issue, Healthy Beginnings advocates for regular depression screenings during prenatal care visits and after childbirth.

This proactive approach ensures that appropriate resources and treatment options are readily available to support the mental well-being of both the parent and the baby.

“Expectant parents are strongly encouraged to take an active role in their healthcare journey and proactively utilize preventive services,” said Alder. “By participating in the Healthy Beginnings program and remaining vigilant for signs of pre-term labor, mothers can work towards healthier pregnancies and better outcomes for themselves and their babies.”

To learn more about the Select Health Healthy Beginnings program and enroll, visit selecthealth.org or call 1-866-442-5052.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.