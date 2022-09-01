(Good Things Utah) Just opened last month in Orem, a new holistic wellness center named Soul Inception is offering a sanctuary for the minds, bodies, and souls of our community.

Using the latest in holistic health technologies and techniques, Soul Inception’s mission is to revitalize clients with its signature array of treatments. These options are exclusive to the center and include its Himalayan Salt Cave, Full-Spectrum Infrared Saunas, and Full-Body Cryotherapy.

Himalayan Salt Cave with PEMF Therapy

Small microscopic particles of salt are released into the Salt Cave. When inhaled, these salt particles act as a sponge, attracting allergens and toxins, then moving them through the respiratory system. This process breaks up mucus and reduces inflammation, also clearing up the airways.

Combined with Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF), healing frequencies are surged through the body to recharge cells and promote physical relaxation. The therapy also helps with asthma, sleep, and circulation.

Full-Spectrum Infrared Saunas with Color Light Therapy

Uses near, mid, and far-infrared waves to penetrate the skin, muscles, and joints to promote circulation, oxygen flow, pain relief, and rid the body of any harmful toxins. In tandem with Color Light Therapy, frequencies are restored to improve overall health.

Soul Inception also offers dedicated Infrared Saunas with a row machine, spin bikes, and virtual workouts for even better detoxification. This is designed to relieve pain, improve circulation, and boost the immune system.

Full-Body Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy works to activate the body’s natural healing powers. By constricting the blood vessels, inflammation is decreased as well as the body’s perception of pain. The body then releases good hormones like serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins to improve mood. Users notice lasting changes to their immune, lymphatic, circulatory, and digestive systems.

Overall, this ‘client favorite’ is meant to promote recovery, better joint function, mental health, and help with weight loss.

Membership Pricing

When you purchase a membership and mention ‘Good Things Utah‘ you will get complementary sauna sessions included in your membership. It’s 155$ a month for 10 sessions — these 10 sessions can be used on the salt cave or cryotherapy and saunas are unlimited.

The new location can be found at 980 East 800 North Suite #201 in Orem.

To learn more, go online to SoulInception.com or follow them on social media at @Soul.Inception.

**This segment contains sponsored content