Heading to Southern Utah this weekend? Stop at The Creamery

The Creamery is a dairy destination with a story to tell. The story begins in 1952 as a deep-rooted dairy legacy was created in Beaver, Utah when local farmers built the plant that has helped them supply cheese to the Beaver community for more than 65 years. The Creamery is more than a safe haven for cheese.

They’re a community that serves as a stopping place for road warriors and a retreat for local families. The products found at The Creamery are real — real dairy with real nutrients, enjoyed by real people looking for more than just a simple meal. Explore the goodness of dairy and dive into a variety of products, including signature cheese curds, specialty cheeses, ice cream, and much more.

If you’re making the drive to Southern Utah, how about stopping at The Creamery in Beaver. A beautiful spot to stretch your legs, have some lunch and try their award-winning ice cream and delicious squeaky cheese.

To learn more about the best dairy farm in Utah, visit The Creamery.

