(Good Things Utah) It’s that time again to hit the halls for a brand new school season. For many of us, this is a wonderful chance to start fresh and make a lasting impression. However, wearing our old and worn-out clothing can quickly put a damper on any first week back. Walking through those doors with a fresh outfit can make all the difference in the world.

No one knows this better than Downeast, a premier Utah destination for the latest in women’s fashion. The experienced team of designers at Downeast creates everything in-house, meaning each style is unique and made with only the highest quality materials.

This season’s fall collection is perfect for both students and teachers — putting a refreshing, yet comfortable, spin on the traditional back-to-school outfits we’ve grown accustomed to. With the collection’s fall-themed colors and trending designs, heads are sure to turn this year.

Also new to Downeast — their premium athleisure collection. Complete with breathable fabrics as well as subtle colors to mix and match. This new line is excellent for cooling temperatures and just the right price for back-to-school.

Available in-store only, teachers can claim 25% OFF their Downeast purchase from August 8th through the 22nd. This deal is exclusively for teachers and requires identification badges at checkout.

Want even more savings? Check out Downeast’s markdown for designer shoes going on right now. Finish the look with a carefully-crafted piece from their ‘Jewelry For a Cause’ collection — with $1 from each sale put towards the building of restorative care centers across the nation.

To browse all the best back-to-school looks, go online to DowneastBasics.com or visit a Downeast location nearest you.

(SEE BELOW FOR MORE OUTFITS)

ELLA UTILITY DRESS $64 (view on website) “Get in high gear in this utilitarian sheath dress. Made of thick Ponte fabric, this button-down dress is accentuated by seam details, puff sleeves, and tortoise shell buttons with gold trim.” Sheath silhouette

Mock neckline

Short sleeve

Button down

Front slant pockets

Length of size M: 31.5” (length varies slightly by size)

Knit construction

Made of 96% polyester and 4% spandex

Cleaning instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, nonchlorine bleach if needed, lay flat to dry, warm iron if needed

Import BACK IN ACTION JACKET $84 (view on website) “Layer up on the way to your warm-up in this scuba-knit athleisure jacket. Its two-way zipper gives you the freedom to move while the long length and tapered hem provide a flattering fit. Plus, it’s ultra-warm with kangaroo pockets and thumbholes.” Relaxed fit

Hooded

Cowl neckline

Zip front

Long sleeve

Kangaroo pockets

Length on size M: 31” (length varies slightly by size)

Knit construction

Made of 55% polyester, 39% rayon, and 6% spandex

Cleaning instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, use non-chlorine bleach if needed, lay flat to dry, warm iron if needed

Import VEGA JACKET $98 (view on website) “This tough utility jacket is sure to become a layering piece in your wardrobe. Covered in daring details like bronze buttons, snap pockets, and a tie waist, its strong, stretchy cotton fabric is shaped into a feminine silhouette.” Relaxed fit

Collared neckline

Tie front

Long sleeve

Front pockets

Length on size M: 27” (length varies slightly by size)

Woven construction

Made of 98% cotton and 2% spandex

Cleaning instructions: Machine wash cold inside out with like colors on short cycle, do not bleach, reshape when damp, cool iron if needed

Import

LEGENDARY TEE $38 (view on website) “Made of 100% cotton for a vintage look and organic feel, this tee features a digitally-printed photo of Amelia Earhart. This is a limited-edition print that was created to honor women who have made history.” Relaxed fit

Crew neckline

Short sleeve

Length of size M: 25.5” (length varies slightly by size)

Knit construction

Made of 100% cotton

Cleaning instructions: Machine wash cold with like colors, non-chlorine bleach if needed, lay flat to dry, warm iron if needed

Import MID RISE STRAIGHT CROP JEAN $58 (view on website) “An easy, laid-back fit made to be worn every day, the Mid-Rise Straight Crop jean has classic appeal. This denim is cut close to the body for a slim look and comfortable feel. The crop ankle makes these jeans great to wear with sneakers or slides.” Straight leg

Inseam: 27”

Button and zip closure

Woven construction

Made of 90.5% cotton, 7.5% polyester, and 2% spandex

Cleaning instructions: Machine wash cold inside out with like colors, colors will bleed, do not bleach, tumble dry low, warm iron if needed, or dry clean optional

Import OTIS DRESS $84 (view on website) “Set your sight on the horizon in this beautiful, embroidered dress. It’s covered in unique details like self-loop buttons, front and back pleating, and a matching tie belt for a look that will really make you shine.” A-line silhouette

V-neckline

Long sleeve

Side zipper

Tie waist

Lined

Length of size M: 42” (length varies slightly by size)

Woven construction

Made of 100% viscose

Cleaning instructions: Machine wash cold inside out with like colors on short cycle, do not bleach, reshape when damp, cool iron if needed

Import

**This segment contains sponsored content