Having people over? You can’t go wrong with this delicious charcuterie board

When it comes to entertaining, a charcuterie board is a go-to for hosts. It’s a fan favorite of guests for good reason. Follow along with the video to see how Surae prepares this board that’s perfect for snacking before the big meal.
Ingredients:
- Cache Valley® Colby & Monterey Jack Snack Bars
- Cache Valley® Extra Sharp Cheddar Chunk
- ache Valley® Pepper Jack Chunk
- Cache Valley® Swiss Chunk
- Cache Valley® Mozzarella Chunk
- Salami
- Prosciutto
- Sliced Deli Ham
- Almonds
- Olives
- Pistachios
- Watercrackers
- Toasted Bread
Steps:
- CUT Cache Valley® Cheese chunks and snack bars into slices or cubes
- ARRANGE cheese and cured meats on a wood board
- ADD olives, almonds, pistachios in ramekins and place on board
- PLACE crackers and toasted bread on board, around the edges
