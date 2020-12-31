Having people over? You can’t go wrong with this delicious charcuterie board

Get ready for comfort ( … “or dare we say luxury?”), on your next mobile home adventure. Whether it’s to camp at your favorite state park or to relax and unwind at a luxury RV park, the 2021 Palomino River Ranch fifth wheel 390RL will fit your every need. One of Palomino’s most luxurious models, the River Ranch fifth wheel offers a front master suite with a king bed, an entertainment center with a pop-up 50″ TV and fireplace below, clothing storage, and a space prepped for a washer and dryer option. You can easily enter the double entry bathroom through a pocket door to enjoy dual sinks, linen storage, and the Signature Spa walk-in shower with teak wood seat.

When it is time to make breakfast, the kitchen offers everything you will need, plus some. It comes equipped with a residential stainless steel four-burner gas range, a powerful microwave, and a kitchen island plus a walk-in pantry. The 20 cubic feet residential refrigerator can hold lots of food for longer trips. The two opposing slides offer lots of floor space to stretch out and relax on the split tri-fold sofa, the theatre seats, and the wall-mounted free-standing table with extension and residential dinette chairs. The living room also offers a 50″ TV and fireplace to enjoy. More highlights include the two power awnings, the Go Power Solar prep, the frameless windows, and the basement residential 2-ton Coleman Serenity A/C with heat pump, plus more!