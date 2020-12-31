Having people over? You can’t go wrong with this delicious charcuterie board

When it comes to entertaining, a charcuterie board is a go-to for hosts. It’s a fan favorite of guests for good reason. Follow along with the video to see how Surae prepares this board that’s perfect for snacking before the big meal.

Ingredients: 

  • Cache Valley® Colby & Monterey Jack Snack Bars
  • Cache Valley® Extra Sharp Cheddar Chunk 
  • ache Valley® Pepper Jack Chunk
  • Cache Valley® Swiss Chunk 
  • Cache Valley® Mozzarella Chunk
  • Salami 
  • Prosciutto
  • Sliced Deli Ham
  • Almonds
  • Olives 
  • Pistachios
  • Watercrackers
  • Toasted Bread      

Steps:

  • CUT Cache Valley® Cheese chunks and snack bars into slices or cubes
  • ARRANGE cheese and cured meats on a wood board
  • ADD olives, almonds, pistachios in ramekins and place on board
  • PLACE crackers and toasted bread on board, around the edges  

For over 75 years Cache Valley has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only pristine quality ingredients. Cache Valley Creamery is Utah’s #1 Cheese! Find a store near you.

