Haven’t cleaned in 5 years…or longer? Bring it back to life in 20 minutes

You probably feel the same about your rugs or carpet right now after most of the winter season, dirty and dingy. Zerorez uses a substance called Powered Water to clean and leave zero residue, something other cleaners cannot promise.

Zerorez is currently offering a cleaning special: $25 per room for the month of February. On rugs and on air ducts, you get 25% off. For more information or to schedule a cleaning, visit Zerorez Salt Lake City, Zerorez Davis Weber, or call (801) 288-9376.

Zerorez uses its proprietary substance called Powered Water. It is created by running it through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule. It becomes slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water, leaving nothing behind.

Most cleaners use soaps and detergents are extremely challenging to get out. They can be taken out, but you must rinse, rinse, rinse, rinse and repeat. It’s a long process to remove all the chemicals left in carpet. Even if you can remove the soaps and detergent, you’re then left with the carpet sopping wet. This can bring other problems potentially creating mold in the backing of your carpet or the pad. Once Powered Water dries the carpet goes back to neutral, it can’t harm you.

After 20-30 minutes maximum, your carpet or rug will look better than new.

*Sponsored content