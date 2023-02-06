Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Kamille Cox, Melkit Co-founder, and CEO is visiting today to show off her amazing skin and also tell us how they were able to create a natural and clean face cream that works, not only for women but for EVERYONE!

About 11 years ago, Kamille and her Mom started the process of learning how chemicals not only affect your health by breathing them in or ingesting them, but also by applying them to your skin. After intensive research and education, they were able to search and find natural and organic products and with that they had created Face Melk.

Face Melk is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan, and has no synthetic dyes or fragrances. If you’re looking at Kamille’s skin and that doesn’t convince you, take a look at the below testimonial from American Actor, Taylor Frey.

“In the entertainment industry, my face and skin often take a beating. From long hours in makeup chairs for graphic horror scenes to general repeated caking on during shoots, I have truly counted on Face Melk to provide alleviation for my skin. I put it on nightly after the shower for recovery, and request that it goes under whatever is going on my face when I am working. Aside from that, I am on zoom lately more than ever and it changes the entire look of my skin. I notice a massive difference in how my skin looks when I am using it as opposed to when I am not. I like to put a light powder over it for a matte finish. I have spent thousands of dollars on face creams over the year, and I can truly testify that Face Melk is “simply the best, better than all the rest.” And I mean that. I can’t live without it.” Taylor Frey

