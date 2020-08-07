Have you heard about the Utah Shakespeare Festival?

In early May, the Utah Shakespeare Festival announced it had to cancel the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and health of the Festival’s staff, artists, audiences, and community guided this difficult but necessary decision. That being said, the Utah Shakespeare Festival will be ready to go again in 2021!

The event to come in 2021 will be the Festival’s 60th anniversary season and they invite you to join in unity to celebrate the history of magnificent artistry for which the Festival is known. If you haven’t heard of the festival before, The Utah Shakespeare Festival is a destination theatre that presents life-affirming classical and contemporary plays and musicals, in rotating repertory, and interactive experiences. All of their work is intended to entertain, educate, and enrich regional and national audiences. The Utah Shakespeare Festival is part of Southern Utah University, a relationship that has helped foster the growth and viability of the Festival for over fifty years.

The Festival has grown from a budget of under $1,000 in 1961 to over $7 million today. Approximately 74 percent of the Festival’s budget is funded from ticket sales, concessions, merchandise, and education classes, with the remaining support coming from contributed income such as memberships, grants, and foundations. The Festival’s economic impact in Cedar City and the surrounding area is enormous and they can’t wait to get started again.

Today, the audience is nearly 100,000. Approximately 60 percent of the audience comes from Utah; 24 percent from Nevada; 6 percent from Arizona; 6 percent from California; and 4 percent from other areas. If you want to be part of this unique experience in the following year make sure you by your tickets early.

To learn more visit Utah Shakespeare Festival.

This story contains sponsored content.