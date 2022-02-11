Have you had artisan, wood fired pizza? Try locally owned Riggatti’s in St. George

The wood fired pizza at Riggatti’s is a classical Neapolitan style with dough made fresh daily in a process that creates superior taste and texture.
At at least 700 degrees the pizza cooks in minutes. The dough comes out as a crust with an authentic charred and smoky taste that you only get from wood heated ovens.
Riggatti’s boats a wide variety of pizzas including favorites like the Caprese, Phil (Combination), Brandy’s Luau, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Peace Cobbler.
Riggatti’s has locations in:
St. George
974 W Sunset Blvd, St. George, UT 84770
and Washington, Utah.
28 North 300 West,
Washington, UT 84780
(435) 359-9900
You can see the full menu and order online at Riggattis.com
You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp.
*Sponsored Content.