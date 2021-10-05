Have a business idea? The One Utah Summit is helping people start, launch, and grow their businesses

(Good Things Utah) – This year marks the 34th anniversary of the Utah Rural Summit as the premier gathering place for convening Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to discuss rural Utah’s challenges and opportunities.

The Good Things Utah team made their way down south to get in on the action and see what these inspirational industry leaders are doing to advance the interests of all Utah businesses.

This year’s Summit supports Gov. Cox’s vision for #OneUtah with three days of informative, fun-filled activities, and networking opportunities.

The One Utah Summit proudly supports Gov. Cox’s “One Utah Roadmap” initiative. One of the Roadmap’s six priorities is an increased focus on rural Utah and meeting its critical policy and infrastructure needs. The summit also supports Gov.

Cox’s rural Utah priorities by convening Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to discuss rural Utah’s opportunities and challenges. There will also be a business competition that will award many companies across the state with extra resources to get off the ground.

The State Bank Business Challenge is part of this year’s Summit, on the Southern Utah University campus. This Business Challenge identifies and supports high-potential early-stage businesses. With $20,000 in cash prizes plus additional awards, all entrepreneurs who meet the criteria are encouraged to consider entering the competition to have their idea heard and evaluated.

The deadline to enter is September 27. Click here to learn more about the competition and how to enter.

Speakers will include:

Spencer J. Cox, Utah’s 18th Governor

Deidre M. Henderson, Utah’s 9th Lieutenant Governor

David Chen, CEO and Chairman, Equilibrium

Janice Brooks, Chairwoman, Utah Humanities Council

Greg Bell, President & CEO, Utah Hospital Association

Brad Bonham, CEO and Co-founder, Walker Edison

Thom Carter, Governor’s Energy Advisor

Tracy Gruber, Executive Director, Human Services

And others

Join the One Utah Summit, held on the beautiful campus of Southern Utah University in Cedar City on October 4-6, 2021. Watch the video here!

The complete Summit schedule is available here.

This story contains sponsored content.