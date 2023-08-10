SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chef Jake Driffill shares a delicious Hatch Chile Chicken with Lemon recipe.. a delightful dish that’s sure to satisfy.

Hatch Chile Chicken with Lemon

2 tablespoons butter divided

½ cup flour

2 recipe ready chicken breasts

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup dry white wine

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup diced Hatch chiles (choose your heat preference, mild, medium or hot)

1 lemon, sliced

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

Preheat oven to 350°F

Pat chicken dry with paper towel and lightly dredge chicken in the flour. Heat one tablespoon of butter in an oven safe sauté pan on medium high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Once the chicken is golden brown on both sides remove chicken from the pan and set aside.

Add second tablespoon of butter and turn the heat down to medium. Add Hatch chiles and garlic, sauté for one to two minutes until fragrant. Add dry white wine and lemon juice, use a wooden spoon to gently scrape the bottom of the pan to deglaze. Finally, add the heavy cream and stir to combine. Place the chicken back into the pan with sauce, and top with sliced lemon. Place in the oven at 350°F for 8-12 minutes or until chicken reaches and internal temperature of 165°F

Garnish with fresh lemon slices and chopped cilantro.Serve with Harmons Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese and enjoy!

