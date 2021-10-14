Harvest vegetable soup with doTERRA pink pepper oil

(Good Things Utah) – Krista Numbers from doTERRA Essential Oils got busy in the kitchen this morning with Surae Chinn. They were hard at work cooking up some vegetable soup that comes loaded with nutrition! It’s healthy, it’s comforting, and 100 times better than anything you’ll get in a can. It’s packed full of flavor and so easy to make. You can’t go wrong with a big warm bowl of vegetable soup with a bit of essential oil magic.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil or butter
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 medium sweet potato peeled and cut into small cubes
- half of a medium butternut squash peeled and cut into small cubes
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves removed from stem or 2 drops doTERRA Thyme oil
- 1 32 oz carton of vegetable stock
- 3 large portabella mushrooms roughly chopped
- 1 15 oz can of fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 1-2 teaspoon of smoked sea salt
- salt and black pepper to taste
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried basil or 2 drops doTERRA basil oil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½-1 teaspoon chipotle pepper
- ½-1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 3 fresh bay leaves
- 1 bunch of spinach
- 1 large carrot sliced into discs
- 2 drops doTERRA Pink Pepper Oil
Instructions
- Heat two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil or butter in a heavy-bottomed stockpot or dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, sweet potato, squash, and carrot to the pot. Cook for 2-3 minutes until onion begins to soften. Add garlic and thyme and cook until garlic is fragrant, about another minute. Add vegetable stock to the pot and stir to break up any bits stuck to the bottom.
- Add chopped portabellas, along with the diced tomatoes, to the pot and stir to incorporate all ingredients. Season your soup with smoked sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, basil, oregano, chipotle pepper, and cayenne pepper. Add bay leaves and give the soup a good stir.
- Reduce heat to medium and cover the pot. Simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. While the soup is simmering, prepare spinach by rinsing.
- After 10 minutes, check the tenderness of the sweet potatoes and squash and add more cooking time if needed. Also add salt and pepper to taste at this point along with a couple of dashes of hot sauce, like Franks (optional). Once sweet potato and squash are tender, add in the kale and stir to combine. Cook until kale is wilted. Finally, add in 2 drops of pink pepper oil and stir to combine.
- Remove bay leaves and serve soup immediately with crusty bread if desired.
