Harvest vegetable soup with doTERRA pink pepper oil

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve! Another quick-moving system has brought wet weather mainly to the northern half of the state with even a wintry mix down into the valleys.

Wet weather will taper from the afternoon into the evening as the snow level rises. This means in the valleys we will see isolated rain showers while in the mountains snow will remain possible. Wet weather will also be possible in the eastern half of the state and the Central Mountains.