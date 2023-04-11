SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chef Freyka Nunez Del Prado shares a savory chicken dinner idea – Sheet Pan Piccata Chicken.

Sheet Pan Piccata Chicken Dinner

Cooking Time 35 minutes

Recipe by Chef Freyka Nunez Del Prado

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 5-oz Chicken breast Boneless/skinless /1.5 pounds approximate

1 Tbsp Fresh parsley Finely minced

2 Tbsp. Garlic Divided into 1 and 1

2 Tbsp. Light olive oil Your favorite

1 each Lemon Zest only

TT. Salt To taste

1 large Shallots Small diced

2 bunch Broccolini Rabe Trimmed into long, thinner florets

1 cup Grape tomatoes Halved/optional, just for a pop of color in the recipe

1 lbs. Fingerling potatoes Sliced lengthwise/sub as needed

4 Tbsp. Butter Cold, small diced

1 each Lemon Only juice

½ cup White wine Such as pinot noir

¼ cup Capers Rinsed/drain/bruised slightly

1/5 bunch Italian parsley

Parmigiano-Reggiano For serving

1 each Lemon Sliced in thin, round circles

Kosher salt and Fresh Gr. Pepper To taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a sheet-pan with foil and place a baking rack over half of the sheet pan. Set it aside. In a bowl, season chicken with parsley, 1 Tbsp. garlic, oil, lemon zest and salt to taste. In a medium size bowl, toss shallots, broccolini, grape tomatoes and fingerling potatoes with oil. (Remember to choose this by the season or by preference) Set it aside. Place the potatoes scattered on the side of the prepared sheet pan without the roasting rack. Roast for about 5 minutes. Remove from oven, quickly place the chicken over the rack, return to oven and roast for 10 minutes. In the meantime, in a small bowl, combine butter, lemon juice, wine, capers, parsley, the remaining 1Tbsp. garlic, and season with a pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper. Set it aside. Remove sheet pan from oven and scatter the broccolini rabe, tomatoes, and shallots in the pan, if needed move the potatoes a bit under the chicken, rotate the pan and roast for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven, remove the baking rack, placing the chicken over everything; then pour the butter mixture over everything and roast for 5 more minutes. Remove from oven and plate your Piccata Chicken with its sides; garnish with Parmigiano-Reggiano, extra parsley, and drizzle the pan juices over, thin slices of lemon.

