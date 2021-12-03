Hardworking employees at Ken Garff go above and beyond to make a difference in the community

(Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help us, and they’ve been doing it all year long. Today on Good Things Utah, we invited Kate Terry to tell us more about “We’re Hear for You. (WH4Y)”

Since last year, Ken Garff has been able to provide items such as supplies for refugees in Utah County where they bought supplies and filled 160 Blessing Bins to help them adjust to life in Utah.

Ken Garff Automotive Group also provided groceries for seniors, lunches for hospital staff, free tanks of gas for random commuters, flowers for teachers, and free passes to open entertainment venues like Hogle Zoo and much more. This has been so incredible that they’ve gone beyond the original 42 days of giving.

They have helped the Navajo Nation with goods and supplies and been able to surprise a single

mom at Christmas who has breast and ovarian cancer. Along with giving Sub Santa gifts, they were

able to fix her car and put on all new tires.

Ken Garff dealerships in Utah are grouped together in 8 different groups of dealerships that do projects together. In 2021, the company will have completed 32 projects in Utah alone – 32 organizations or communities served.

Ideas are nominated or generated by their own employees and they have already had over 2500 employees participate thus far in the WH4Y program so far. Ken Garff kicked off this program in all of their business regions, including CA, TX, IA, MI, CO, WY, AZ!

By 2021, all 61 physical stores nationwide will be participating in WH4Y at a local level, serving their local communities.

Go to Ken Garff to learn more. The Ken Garff team will then go through the process of identifying who we can help next because We’re Hear For You.

This story contains sponsored content.